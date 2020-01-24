Slash provides an update on a new Guns N ‘Roses album

Guns N ‘Roses recent reunion tour was named the Not In This Lifetime Tour for some reason. For years and years, Slash and Axl Rose didn’t even communicate. Creative and personal differences led to one of the most memorable breakthroughs in rock & roll history, so of course, their appearances in recent years have led to huge stadium sales.

The concerts were three-four hours of new and mostly old Guns material. With the exception of drummer Steven Adler and guitarist Izzy Stradlin, half of the band reunited for these new shows, but what about a new album? The roommates said it was inevitable, including Slash, who gave a recent update.

Recent Slash comments

The studio is where differences and conflicts between Axl and the rest of the band happened. After the appetite for destruction, Slash and Axl were specially featured on various pages about the band and its sound. These two tours together were an important step, but making another album? This is more than a step.

Paradoxically, they are making new music together again, or, in Slash’s words, “things are happening.” Obviously, another record of them will be an event album if done well, but tophat guitarist and Velvet Revolver founder says it’s not sure they released an album in today’s music world (Source: Guitar.com) :

“There was no definitive answer to anything, and I’ll just keep it. Things are going on, but there are no details. More than anything else, this is due to the nature of the industry at the moment. It’s just like, how do you want to do that? so to speak, there is material and there is recording and there are many things, but we are not really sure what we are doing with it now. “

Late last year, Slash confirmed that more music was coming from the band, but compared the music industry to the “wild west” now, which lacks a specific formula to release an album.

Axl Rose is working on it

Axl Rose is famously an excerpt. He is not a singer for a late night talk show or out in the world promoting himself. He doesn’t have to do it, so why bother? Personally, Rose didn’t have much to say about new material, but bassist Duff McKagan confirmed that the singer is working on new material for the band. McKagan called what he heard “magical.” These days, Rose’s voice really sounds great. Unlike its early days, yes, but also as epic and unique.

The latest N ‘Roses firearms album

We all remember “Chinese democracy”, the very divisive and famously belated addition to Guns N ‘Roses’ body of work. Rose, a true perfectionist, spent years and years potty-changing. The stories coming out of the back-the-scenes were wild, but at the end of the day, the album ended well. It was all Axl and, of course, Slash-less. “Chinese Democracy” wasn’t a return to the glory days of the band’s name, but it was by far Rose’s most satisfying result from “Use Your Illusion Days”. The story on the album was more fun than the album itself, but still, some of these songs play very well during the “No to this Lifetime” tour.

Not on this tour

Speaking of the tour that has been going on for four years, it has not stopped making banks or happy fans. With over 149 concerts to date, the tour has made $ 563.3 million worldwide. It’s an epic reintegration concert that is well worth the price of entry. Rose and the band’s companions give their fans the value of their money, both with what fans want and perhaps what they don’t always expect. Rose song “Black Hole Sun,” for example, is a moment. It’s a great cover that doesn’t lose the power of the original Soundgarden song.