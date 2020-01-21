Slave to head to Iceland for new video shoot

Last month Enslaved confirmed that they had entered the studio to start their 15th album.

The follow-up to E of 2017 is expected to be launched in May, with the Norwegian outfit now checking in to say that singer and bass player Grutle Kjellson has been in southwestern Iceland to make a video for one of the tracks from the to now -Lameless Album.

Kjellson says: “Having the time of my life on Saga Island. Working with some of the most talented people I have ever met and in an environment that would make any person completely speechless.

“Recording a music video here seems like an easy task, since Enslaved and Iceland are really meant for each other!”

For the promotion, Kjellson spent five days in the country with video producer Gaui H from Gaui H Pic, production assistant Marita Joensen and actors Striga and Kolbeinn.

The video will be released in due course, while a selection of photos of the trip can be found below.

Speaking of the new album last month, guitarist and founder Ivar Bjørnson confirmed that Jens Bogren would handle the mixing and called the new material “very powerful”, and added: “The Enslaved signature is there, but there is a wild ride and a level of energy that makes me very excited.

“All five members have put their dedication and soul into the preparations, and there are new sides to the band that will elevate this album.”

In November last year, Enslaved released a video for their cover of Royskopp song What Else Is There, which appeared as a digital bonus song on the E-album.

The band has also announced a handful of 2020 festival performances that can be seen below.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_3WnNAJDRM [/ embed]

Enslaved 2020 festival dates

March 20: Eindhoven Prognosis Festival, the Netherlands

25-27 June: Ekeberg Tons of Rock, Norway

July 11-12: Moran Fire In The Mountains Festival, WY

07-09 August: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium