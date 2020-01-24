Slayer warns fans of hoax festival tickets

Slayer has issued a statement warning fans that someone selling tickets for this year’s Sweden Rocks festival on the secondary ticket website Viagogo has wrongly claimed to be playing a reunion show.

At the end of last year, the band pulled down the curtain of their legendary career at The Forum in Los Angeles and closed their last performance with a blistering version of Angel Of Death.

But reports from a scammer indicating that Slayer will reform for the summer festival have prompted the band to give a warning.

Slayer says: “Warning for Slayer fans! Tickets are being offered on Viagogo for a Slayer gig at Sweden Rocks June 2020. Buyer note – this is a resale site with inaccurate information. Slayer will not perform. “

At the time of writing, tickets with that information appear to have been removed from the website.

Despite the fact that he has spent time on his career, Rick Sales manager of Slayer said last year that, although their live career was over, it didn’t mean ‘the end of the band’.

Slayer released their concert film and short film compilation The Repentless Killogy towards the end of 2019, after it premiered in cinemas around the world in early November.

