Slayer warns fans that scammers are selling tickets to a fake reunion show

Slayer has warned fans not to buy tickets for an announced “Reunion” show that is not happening.

Tickets for a Slayer reunion at Swedish Rocks in June 2020 were advertised this week on the Viagogo resale page. However, Slayer later tweeted about the event, saying the information was “inaccurate” and warned fans against buying the fake tickets.

WARNING FOR SLAYER FANS!

Viagogo is offering tickets for a Slayer performance at Sweden Rocks in June 2020. Buyers should note that this is a resale page with inaccurate information. SLAYER WILL NOT PERFORM.

Slayer already played the last show of her farewell tour in December.

The Metal Titans have been on the road since May 2018 and played a number of British dates as part of a series of farewell gigs. The final leg – the final campaign of the Final World Tour – took place in the United States last December.

At the end of their last appearance at the forum in Inglewood, California, bass player and singer Tom Araya said to the crowd, “Thank you. Thank you very much. I would like to thank you for sharing your time with us. Time is precious, so I would like to thank you for sharing this time with us. “

Meanwhile, Slayer’s manager said he’s feeling “no goodbye” in the near future.

After giving hope to the fans after hinting that the legendary band might continue after their “farewell tour” ended, Rick Sales later said that he “didn’t feel at all (reunion)”.

“Let’s take the tour to bed,” he continued. “I have a few ideas (for future projects) but we haven’t made any decisions yet.

“Right now they’re busy with the end, and I imagine it’s emotional. It’s emotional for me … you’ve been doing it for so long. You just said,” OK, that’s enough. “