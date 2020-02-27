sleaford-mods-set-to-release-new-compilation-album,-‘all-that-glue’

Sleaford Mods are releasing a new compilation album this summer season called ‘All That Glue’.

Browse A lot more: Sleaford Mods – ‘Eton Alive’ evaluate

In accordance to a press launch, the new compilation will be designed up of “a assortment of tracks spanning the final 7 decades of the band’s career” like “an array of crowd pleasers, B sides, unheard tracks and rarities for fans and the curious.” The album will be unveiled on May possibly 15 through Tough Trade.

Ahead of the launch, the team will be producing enthusiast-favorite ‘Jobseeker’ offered for the to start with time, as will footage from their acclaimed 2019 demonstrate at London’s Eventim Apollo.

You can see their overall performance of ‘Tweet Tweet Tweet’ from that clearly show beneath.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/t_Dwg3ef0h8?feature=oembed" title="Tweet Tweet Tweet (live at Hammersmith Apollo) - Sleaford Mods" width="696"></noscript>

To mark the release of the compilation, Sleaford Mods are also inviting inquiries from “fans, buddies and enemies” in what is remaining described as a “no-holds-barred inquisition.”

All those wanting to put a issue to Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn can send a voice observe or video message through WhatsApp to 07958180599 – but ought to say who they are inside of the concept – or they can tweet their concerns applying the hashtag #AskModsAnything.

Enthusiasts can also respond in the comments portion of Sleaford Mods ‘Ask Mods Anything’ posts on both Fb and Instagram.

The inquiries will be collated and set to the group in a exclusive Q&A which will be filmed and shared.

Very last 12 months, Williamson hit out at the Mercury Prize in excess of their coverage of charging musicians an entrance charge in order to be thought of.

We did not enter the mercury,” he mentioned in a considering that-deleted tweet. “You have to enter it with a pile of dough. That is how all award ceremonies do the job.”