Sleep On Apple TV +: The Beastie Boys and Spike Jonze Talk Beastie Boys

Beastie Baby Story has a bit of everything. Written as “living material,” the film – released Friday on Apple TV + – is a companion to the Beastie Boys series, written by Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Mike Diamond, better known as the Mike D-massive 590 page crammed with in-jokes, notes, reports, lists, recipes, memories, and incredible graphics. The film, directed by Beastie Boys longtime collaborators and friends Look at Jonze, was shot last year, over three nights at the King’s Theater in Brooklyn. But there’s the feeling of a “night-only” special: Cues are angry, characters are lost, and some jokes (admittedly lame) are groundless.

In it lies the charm of the Beastie Boys story, and of the Beastie Boys’ four-year career. They started out as Budweiser-swilling party monsters; they grow into the future, respecting the old hip-hop scene, without losing their sense of humor.

Pallor’s only hangover on the trial was the early death of the third Beastie Boy, Adam “MCA” Yauch — who lost his life after a three-year battle with cancer in 2012. It was Yauch’s vision that helped shape the team; in the film, Horovitz choked up memories of a 2009 Bonnaroo performance that would become their last.

I spoke with Horovitz, Rock, and Jonze of Zoom, for a brief, 55-minute conversation that seemed like a reunion of our old college friends – or our kid a littermate dog who was separated for the day. After a couple of lockers and a Zoom remodel, we chatted past Yauch’s cooking to My Sister, the 1997 Bulls for Mike D’s desire to make a record of farts.

Watch the Beastie Story:

Vanity Fair: Okay, tell me about the day you met Adam and Mike. What’s clicked?

Spike Jonze: I shot a photo of them for a magazine that I and my friends had, called Dirt, 1991. We recorded a recording of the tape recorder, and they took it. one by one. They said, “We will also record those discussions, make sure our notes are published correctly. Jerry Lewis used to do it, and he told us to do it too.”

Mike Diamond: I want to talk about things without clicking on Spike (laughs). It is our own fault, really. We were about 21 when we met Spike, and he was only 19. When you were 21, and we allowed Ill to come out – this was successful and sold millions of copies – you thought you were a rapist. Addicted. We were in Los Angeles, booked our walk, Paul’s Boutique, and we still did a little bit. We were created to make this photo journal, and they sent us this baby. “They don’t want to send a kid to kill us!”

You want Annie Leibovitz?

Diamond: At the time, we had no idea who Annie Leibovitz was. We can only hope that someone in the shoe shop has hints. It was just Spike, this baby with a huge bag of bags and tons of supplies.

To Spike’s credit, there’s this thing he can’t say. We used to put him through mini tests, or mini-quests, of fucking with him. Nothing throws him off. We also shared a lot, culture lessons, from punk rock and skater culture. Those things are important to us.

Adam Horovitz: He was always around. Dude, again? Ahh… All right.

Jonze: That’s 95% of it, maybe.

Part of the charm of the documentary is that when the cue is over, or the jokes are not landed, you tell your nerves. Is this the first time you’ve been disappointed since the early days?

