Sleepless locals smoke after overnight roadworks next to Devonport apartments

Noisy “horrible” roadworks that continued until 3 am left the people of Devonport angry and watery eyes this morning.

A man named Mike, who asked not to use his last name, lives with his wife in an apartment on Wynyard Street in Devonport.

Last night, they returned home around 8:30 p.m. to find heavy machinery with flashing lights that tore open and took over the tarmac on their street.

The Fulton Hogan machines included a grinding asphalt, another with a dust blowing brush, an asphalt setting machine, a road roller and at least three dump trucks, said Mike. The workers also used pickaxes.

When he looked out the window just after 2 a.m. to take pictures, he saw at least two workers lying on the sidewalk, hands behind their heads, and a third urinating against a machine in the middle of the road.

“There were several guys and girls in high-visibility vests – and safety helmets – with torches, obviously concerned about their own health and safety – but they didn’t make fun of the residents’ health or amenities”, said Mike.

READ MORE

• Video showing idle time of road workers sparks heated debate

• Kiwi road workers talk about hard work, safety and this viral video

Surprisingly, the work didn’t end until 3:25 a.m. Despite all the windows being closed and their fan blowing loudly, Mike and his wife were awake, but he refused to go downstairs to complain.

“If I had gone to them, someone would have ended up in prison.”

However, his neighbor on the ground floor, Tony McNeight, could not ignore the noise – the machines were 2 meters from where he was lying.

“The noise and vibrations in the building were incredible. I went downstairs and said,” What’s going on here? “”

The workers were polite but “just doing their job,” so McNeight complained about noise control – who refused to help because the job was licensed. At 1:00 a.m., he called council again and was promised a response within 24 hours.

McNeight fell asleep at 4 a.m. his wife has not slept.

“It was seriously like a war zone – there were lights turning, tracks, trucks, the horn that went from time to time. People don’t realize it, they talk about it above of sound, and I was literally 2 meters away. “

The view from Mike’s apartment just after 2am this morning. Photo / provided

The two men said they had not received notification of the planned road works – however a cafe down the road had received a notice warning of minor inconveniences caused by the dust.

Mike contacted local councilor Chris Darby and complained to Auckland Transport, who told him that the work was scheduled until the 22nd, although most of the areas outside their apartments appear to be complete.

“It was done quickly but obviously to the detriment of everyone who works on the street,” he said.

The Auckland Council’s rules for noisy construction and maintenance work state that such work should stop overnight in residential areas.

“We are probably zoned as a mixed use area,” said Mike – “but I don’t know if that gives Auckland Transport the right to deprive us of sleep.”

Auckland Transport stated that it had asked the contractor for an urgent report. The Herald is also seeking comments from Fulton Hogan.

.