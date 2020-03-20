sleepmakeswaves hold off the launch of new EP trilogy

Australian instrumental article-rockers sleepmakeswaves have declared they are delaying the release of their approaching EP project these are not your dreams. At first set for launch on 15th Could it’s now been pushed back again till 17th July.

The band have introduced the following assertion earlier:

“Our coronary heart goes out to all of you sharing in the anxiety and disruption induced by the outbreak of COVID-19 all over the world. Acquiring been fortunate plenty of to vacation broadly in excess of the a long time, we send major enjoy not only to our Australian admirers but also our buddies in Asia, NZ, larger Europe and The united states. SMW and our team are all undertaking our best to continue being relaxed and rational while also having the pandemic significantly.

“An regrettable consequence of this is that we can’t proceed with our Australian tour this 12 months. It really is not only that the Australian Government directives render functions unfeasible – we also believe that that it is really our obligation to minimise neighborhood transmission of the sickness in Australia. Our hearts are hefty producing this get in touch with, but we firmly think it truly is the right matter to do. Our intent is to reschedule the displays and to keep Rolo Tomassi on the lineup, but that could be a extended way off, possibly even as late as 2021. Any tickets purchased will be legitimate for the new dates and we will announce aspects as shortly as we can.

“We also have to have to drive again the release day of the EP trilogy to July 17, as some of this songs nevertheless needs to be recorded and made. Otto has just returned household to a two-week stint in quarantine, and it can be not out of the concern that somebody else in SMW could uncover themselves in a equivalent problem. Supplying ourselves this extra time to full the recordings indicates we can supply them to you with out any really serious artistic compromises. We are conscious that some of you have presently compensated for these releases, so this final decision is not created frivolously and we do recognize your patience.”

The band’s present-day EP, No Safe Location, is presently streaming in complete at the sleepmakeswaves bandcamp webpage.

The band also highlight in the fiscal effects the crisis is owning on artists.

‘The economic impacts of this pandemic will be broad. For musicians specially, the cancellation of live shows is a essential evil that puts the main cash flow stream of any specified indie band on ice. This also has movement on outcomes by way of the stay new music overall economy, as we are just one particular of a number of bands that can no more time supply operate to our tour supervisor, live mix engineer, guitar techs, light-weight operator, backline/production spec providers, etcetera. You get the picture.

‘If you want to support the broader business, be sure to make a donation to Assist Act (supporting Australian tunes staff throughout the crisis). Or buy our tour manager’s fundraiser t-shirt “RIP Dwell Music 2020” (available now).