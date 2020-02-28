sleepmakewaves-premiere-new-music-batavia-with-prog

Australian article rock trio sleepmakewaves have introduced new songs for 2020, a few a long time since their 2017 launch Built of Breath Only. You can listen to the new music Batavia under.

The band’s new task, titled these are not your desires will be unveiled on 15 May possibly 2020. Relatively than following a standard release sample, new tunes will be produced as a sequence of 3 EPs in excess of the up coming few months, with No Protected Position out on Feb 21, Out of Several hours released on April 17 and Not an Exit released May perhaps 15.

“A lot’s occurred due to the fact our last launch,” the band notify Prog. “It is a crazier, darker earth… it truly is hotter and everyone’s been occupied. It really is damn challenging maintaining the artist ship afloat, when becoming an artist does not necessarily mean what it utilized to. And we know we are rubbish on social media, but we have been holding our heads down and doing work tricky on new materials. It is having shape.

“Songs are composed, and it is now time to make some bulletins… to put it basically: sleepmakeswaves are back again. We’re thrilled to announce we’re releasing a trilogy of 3 distinctive EPs this calendar year.

Each will convey anything certain about exactly where we have headed artistically more than the final two yrs. These information will be unveiled with particular packaging and art, created by our very long time good friend and collaborator James Stuart.

“The EPs will be offered as different vinyl data for collectors, and as a complete-size CD for those of you who enjoy the easy seems of the compact disc. We’re manufacturing all of these as a a person-time limited version release & we are happy to be using recycled supplies to create these physical items anywhere doable, as very well as offsetting the carbon footprint for the other merch offers readily available from our web page.”

sleepmakeswaves Australian tour dates:

May possibly 16: Canberra, The Basement



May possibly 22: Adelaide, Lion Arts Manufacturing facility



May perhaps 23: Perth, Rosemount Hotel



June 4: Brisbane, The Triffid



June five: Melbourne, Max Watts



June six: Sydney, Manning Bar

Ticket details and release information and facts offered from the band’s web site.