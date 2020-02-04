Sleigh-Flight Moon by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

Are you planning a holiday surprise? The happy angle of the sun and Uranus provide great help with this. As for those who go a distance to be with loved ones, the Sagittarian moon of travels and expeditions will be a handy travel companion, as well as a cheerleader for Santa’s sleigh. “Merry Christmas to everyone and a good night!”

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). It comes down to that you have to To do things to remember. Memories are made with action. Being told something or experiencing passively as a member of a program leads to forgetting.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). You will find the right match for what you offer, but probably not immediately. You start with situations that work well at some levels, but not at others, and you learn from them so that you can create a great fit later.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). Ideas live longer than people. Ideas can change what people can’t, macro or micro scales, landscapes, oceans, asteroids, atoms change. Given the power of ideas, should you no longer have one?

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). The options have not always been conducive to living your way, but you have not stopped dreaming of better times. Now you have choices that you didn’t have there yet. To trade. Move and make new things happen.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Taking the main road has so many benefits than morality that it can even be considered a strategy, and certainly a strategy you will never regret, regardless of how the other person happens to play it.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). Be the voter instead of the chosen one. You’re done. You know enough about who and what is there to make good decisions. If you wait for someone to choose you, you will not have the opportunity to pursue your own interests.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). Yes, it all comes together and in a way that defies expectation and explanation. So have faith, keep doing the work and don’t worry. Worries ruin the process, which you will later realize was always the best.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). Of course, you are known to be serious about your efforts and intense in your affection, but you can cheat with the best of them. Your current lightheartedness gives a joyful lift to everyone around you.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Prioritizing your mental and spiritual well-being means different things to you at different times. At the moment it is a matter of polar bears and being satisfied that everything you do at a certain moment is sufficient.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). It used to be just a small idea, and now it’s on the dance floor of your mind. This song must be sung. Express it. Let it jump out of your mouth the first moment that seems spacious enough.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). Warm exchanges take place with people you know well and people you don’t know. The former will be sweet, the latter enchanting. However, socializing is work. And so it is with all the work, for the best result, to take breaks.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). It’s pretty easy how this works. You do the happy things, and then joy courses through your being. Your passion will inspire, and even those who do not share your interests will be lifted by your enthusiasm.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (December 24). You have put these efforts into a project and have not achieved the result that you really want. That is changing this year. It is not that you do something drastically different; it’s just that all the work you catch up with. You break through a plateau and begin to see amazing results that go beyond your dreams. Cancer and Leo love you. Your lucky numbers are: 27, 20, 14, 44 and 7.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTION: “Holidays, I know you really love music and especially lyrics, so I thought I’d ask,” The 12 Days of Christmas “WHY?!” Signed, Caroler annoyed.

Such a good question! What is it? You don’t like songs that take ten minutes to sing and that involve remembering random symbols and archaic traditions that nobody has ever heard of? Or is it the concept of what constitutes an appropriate gift of one’s true love that you bring down? Admittedly, the scenario in the song would be so busy to get going, and for what purpose? A house full of dancers who dodge different bird species and jump over pipers … no wonder the song just stops when the prospect of golden rings comes up. It is the only decent gift! Celebrate that and give the milkmaids a day off.

In short, the Christmas song, which seems to have originated at the end of the 18th century, may have been a memory game. Popular at the time were memory challenges in which participants test their recall on the texts and, when they mess up, the opponent is somehow rewarded, such as by a favor or a kiss. With that in mind, you could have a new appreciation for the Christmas song if you take it back to its origin and turn it into a drinking game.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Capricorns often start their career earlier than others and this also applies to Ryan Seacrest, who organized the morning announcements in high school and was interned as a teenager on a radio station. Born under three stars in Capricorn, the sign of Moguls, Seacrest was an early Christmas gift for his parents, who remain his biggest fans and who are known to visit him on TV.

Write Holiday Mathis on HolidayMathis.com.

