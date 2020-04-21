Slice In A Sick Iso Mullet And You Could Earn A Year’s Supply Of Beers

If you’ve been waiting for the fantastic moment to go at your individual tresses of hair with the shears, clippers, or those crappy kitchen scissors in the back of the second drawer, enable this be your indicator to just dedicate and do it. No space for cowards in this article, only ill mullets thanks. Your opportunity reward for cutting in a sweet (and absolutely not inside crisis-related) party out back? A pair of tins of Moon Puppy beer.

To celebrate the new froth from the Melbourne brewery – a bloody delish strawberry sour ale termed Jean-Strawb Van Damme – Mood Puppy needs to see your ideal iso-mullets, and will be slinging tins to anyone who demonstrates ’em off.

In a natural way, the ideal (browse: likely worst) neck hotter will score themselves a year’s offer of beers from Moon Canine, as effectively as a slick prize pack from Beef Barbers, so you can preserve the salad wanting sharp and refreshing.

The Jean-Strawb Van Damme is the hottest bitter sipper from the Moon Puppy brewers, joining the Melon DeGeneres, Cherry Seinfeld and David Boysenberry in the broader variety of Impressive Mullet beers.

Jean-Strawb is packed complete of an insane total of strawberries, which seemingly would make the complete brewery scent like jam on toast, and smacks you in the confront with tartness, in advance of easing into the juiciness of the fruit.

I in fact had a single of these bevs following a really extensive stroll on Sunday and enable me explain to you, it goes down a bloody deal with after a bitta training. Specifically in the again yard in the afternoon solar. You beaut.

Anyway, to present off your finest follicles and attempt to rating that year’s supply of precious bevingtons, snap a pic or video clip of your iso mullet attempts, upload it to Instagram (so you cop bulk faves and alarmed messages from your mum) and tag in both of those Moon Pet (@moondogbrewing) and Beef Barbers (@beefbarbers).

I cannot wait around to see how this turns out.

Impression:

Netflix / Stranger Matters