slide-river-firefighter-arrested-on-baby-sexual-intercourse-expenses

A Massachusetts firefighter was arrested Tuesday on several fees related to the sexual exploitation of a boy or girl, authorities claimed.

Edward Mathias, a 10-12 months Fall River firefighter, was arrested in Warwick, R.I., on a person rely of indecent solicitation of a kid and a single depend of electronically disseminating indecent substance to a insignificant, Rhode Island State Police said.

Mathias, 40, of Slide River was taken into custody soon after he arranged by way of the web to meet a police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl for sexual intercourse, Condition Police said.

He was arraigned at the 3rd Division District Court, where by Magistrate J. Patrick O’Neill released him on $2,500 bail on the ailments that he have no call with kids and have restricted use of the net.

Mathias and the Slide River Fireplace Office did not instantly respond to calls seeking remark.

He faces up to a overall of 10 several years in prison and a $five,000 high-quality.