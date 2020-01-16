Slidell carer arrested for stealing customers

The SLIDELL pastors in St. Tammany arrest a Slidell caregiver for robbing two mentally disabled adults.

60-year-old Rosalin Harrison was arrested on Wednesday, January 15, for two cases of “exploitation of ailing people” and ten bank fraud cases.

Harrison was responsible for their customers’ daily needs, which included paying bills. However, according to MPs, she has used these accounts several times to pay her own debts.

MPs believe Harrison could have other victims. If Harrison has been a caregiver for you or a family member and you think you are a victim, you should contact the Financial Crimes Unit of the St. Tammany Community Sheriff’s Office at (985) 276-1356.

“It is absolutely appalling that a person entrusted by a family to look after a loved one is violating that trust for their own benefit,” said Sheriff Randy Smith. “My office will aggressively investigate and arrest anyone who stalks our citizens.”