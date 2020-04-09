Sliding Will Forte says he hates home decor

Photo: Quibi

As Jann, the show's eccentric, self-betraying protagonist, Forte, recreates the character you want to root for, while at the same time hating to be around. Not as pessimistic as the pessimist, but perhaps he is someone who has been kidnapped by drug dealers and forced to renovate and renovate their homes. A.V. Before starting Quibi with the club Forte, he talked about his design aesthetics, as well as the future of the MacGruber streaming show and his delicious new baby.

A.V. Club: How familiar were you with the home improvement genre before Flipped?

Will Forte: I knew so little about the genre. I didn’t really see anything until I was in New Zealand last summer. I was working on something for a few months and there were a lot of shows like that on TV. I found myself really absorbed in them. I don’t even know the names of the people I’m watching, but it was a lot of fun to watch and I really got into it. So, months and months later, when I finally found out about Flipped, I became a man who never thought.

AVC: Each time a structure was presented to you as a Quibi show with a different episode?

WF: I wasn’t part of it until the Quibi show. I don’t know what their journey was like, but when they came to me, they were in Quibi and they wrote all the series. I met the two guys who created and wrote it, Damon Jones and Steve Mallory, so I kept in touch. I read the script once, but no one thought. He felt every part that he felt was going to be something really fun.

AVC: Is there anything different about filming a Quibi show, or is it something like doing scenes between commercials in a 30-minute sitcom? Should every scene end with just a written beat?

WF: It really just seemed like an ordinary show to do. It felt like a movie, but since you were in every episode, it felt like it could be a TV show with less cliffs than usual. When you write a TV show, if you do three moves on a TV show, you want each act to end with something so that people can come back after the commercial break. It is simply to disrupt these actions and turn them into abysses. These guys did an amazing job of finishing each episode, which amazed the audience and wanted to see how it was resolved.

AVC: As we get to know your character, Jann leads a children’s music about the Triangle Shirtvaist Factory fires. How much did you think of Jann’s past story? Do you have a sense of what Janne is like?

WF: Steve and Damon know these things better than I do. The way they wrote their character, it was clear what they were looking for, so I didn’t go back and create a huge past. Don’t tell my old drama teachers. In fact, my only real actor teacher is a boy named Mr. Eggertson, who is probably rolling in his grave. In fact, Mr. Eggertson is probably still alive, so don’t say anything to Mr. Eggertson.

Anyway, these guys just did such a great job of writing different characters. And I had a lot of fun with Kaitlyn Olson and Arturo Castro, and basically everyone on the staff doing their job, just because they have a fun dialogue to do that. I would say these two can do something fun, but armed with an amazing dialogue, it was incredibly fun to watch.

AVC: Jann and Olson’s character Cricket seems happy to find each other.

WF: I don’t know if Jann or Cricket has another match in the world, so they are very lucky to have found each other.

AVC: What is the aesthetics of your personal design? Do you live in an open concept? Are you cool with an ant chandelier? What is your vibe?

WF: I don’t know if I have a special vibe that I like. I always come back with different design pros and cons. It drives my fiancé crazy because she can never guess how I will look at any piece of furniture. I could hate this beautiful designer throne where 999 out of 1000 people will pass nuts, then I could love this macrame thing that is a platypus or something, and I wanted to make it the centerpiece of a room. I do not trust my own taste. Therefore, I try not to make any fashion choices, design choices.

AVC: Is there anything in a house that you absolutely hate? Pillows with words on them, or wooden planks?

WF: I hate white to white, white to white. As in places where the whole room is white. In fact I hate when any room is just monochromatic. So basically any color, but only when it is white or light gray.

I don’t like dead animals on the wall. I went on a safari last year and I wasn’t a fan of killing animals for sports – it made me even more crazy when I saw these beautiful giant creatures. So, yes, if I went in and saw a brick head on the wall above a fireplace, I would probably hold a torch.

AVC: What do you do to spend time while we are all at home? Is there a “Gary” like the Last Man in the World?

WF: I wish I had spent that time writing, but it’s really hard to get my mind off the world right now. Therefore, it is not difficult to just watch the news.

The best part of all this nightmare of a scenario is that we went and got a puppy, so we taught the puppy and had some fun. A pleasant distraction from what happened.

I spend most of my time thinking about all the people who work. It’s terrible. My heart belongs to everyone, to everyone who passes something.

AVC: This was supposed to be MacGruber’s anniversary review in L.A. last weekend. Are you planning to reschedule it? What happens to the MacGruber series in Peacock?

WF: I do not have any idea. I know for sure that we are planning to reschedule the screening of the film, which we are really excited about. It was not an obvious idea to cancel, but yes we plan to do so at some point in the future.

I hope we still have a chance to do a show [MacGruber]. Everything in the world looked good before it started, but we’ll see how it affects everything.

AVC: It’s hard to know how tomorrow will be different than today, so we can’t imagine how it will be for weeks from today.

WF: Absolutely.

