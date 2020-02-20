[slipknot-announce-line-up-for-knotfest-at-sea-cruise]

Slipknot have declared aspects of the line-up for the inaugural Knotfest At Sea Cruise – featuring the likes of Anthrax, Behemoth, Devildriver and lots of more.

The masked steel icons, who were being lately named Ideal Band In The Globe at the NME Awards 2020, beforehand introduced that they’ll be placing sail for the initially time this summer time – using their Knotfest festival to the ocean from August 10-14 when they depart from Barcelona.

Now’ they’ve unveiled that they’ll be joined by Anthrax, Behemoth, Devildriver, Sevendust, Skindred, Ho99o9, Bigger Electrical power and Sleep Token, with numerous more to be declared. Other activities and things to do include things like a live Q&A with associates of the band, whiskey tasting, drum and bass workshops, and an exhibition of memorabillia.

“Maggots and Legions! Our momentous tour with Slipknot arrives to an conclude in a several times and it’s been our major in Europe to date!,” claimed Behemoth frontman Nergal. But I’m over and above thrilled that our comradeship with Slipknot ain’t over yet… for we’re teaming up with them all over again for Knotfest at Sea! We glimpse ahead to feasting once more this summertime!”

Devildriver frontman Dez Fafara additional: “We are incredibly honoured to be asked to engage in the first KnotFest At Sea cruise! We are not able to wait around to sail the significant seas alongside one another with Slipknot and this killer line-up of bands. So raise the Cranium and Crossbones and prepare for a occasion at sea.”

Ahead of their epic headline present at The O2 in London previous thirty day period, Slipknot explained to NME what to anticipate from the forthcoming Knotfest At Sea cruise.

“A bunch of crazy people on a boat for an extended period of time,” mentioned Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan. “It’s sort of like the building of a horror film. 1 does not know unless of course a single tries. Originally I did not like the idea, but points are so very good correct now and folks recognize so I have a emotion that we’re actually going to make it what it wants to be. You listen to ‘cruise’ and you assume that there’s just no way that could be, but I’m going to do everything in my ability to make absolutely sure that it’s a truthful practical experience – that I can walk absent and go ‘I beloved that’.”

He added: “First of all, we’re all pirates in any case – so we’re using it definitely pretty much and going to war. I assume it’s a when in a life time sort of point. It’s likely to be distinctive, surreal and complicated. If things truly feel simple then you get complacent.”

Slipknot will get around Milton Keynes Nationwide Bowl on August 22 for Knotfest British isles, soon after the inaugural Knotfest At Sea cruise sets sail from Barcelona from August 10-14. Visit in this article for tickets and extra information and facts.