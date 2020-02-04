Slipknot announces Knotfest Roadshow for the summer of 2020

Slipknot has announced that they will be touring North America this summer at the Knotfest Roadshow.

During the 17-day run, Slipknot takes to the road with A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange. The Roadshow starts on May 30 in Syracuse, New York and ends on June 25 in The Woodlands, Texas.

Frontman Corey Taylor says: “We set a precedent last year – Knotfest is a showcase where you never know what to expect. This year is no exception.

“The bands that we have represent every corner of our musical world, just like us. And they’re exciting as hell. I can’t wait to see them and enjoy them together with the rest of the fans.”

A day to remember guitarist Neil Westfall adds: “We are happy to share the stage with a band that has defined heavy music for an entire generation. This tour will be one of the best live shows this year. ”

Chris Dudley of Underoath says: “When Slipknot asks you to come along for a summer of madness, there are exactly zero questions to ask. You say yes. This will definitely be one for the books … and we are ready for it “

Jami Morgan of Code Orange adds: “We are very grateful that we have the opportunity to do a full tour with Slipknot at the Knotfest Roadshow. Slipknot is one of the bands that we have at the top of our list to open up to and hopefully be exposed to their amazing, cultural audience that has existed for a long time. We look forward to showing new people what we can do. “

Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased on February 7 at 10 a.m. View the full list of dates below.

May 30: St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater Syracuse in Lakeview, NY *

May 31: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

June 2: New York Madison Square Garden, NY **

June 4: Quebec City Center Videotron, QC

June 5: Montreal Center Bell, QC

June 6: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

June 8: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

June 10: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

June 12: Memphis FedExForum, TN

June 14: Orlando Amway Center, FL

June 15: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheater, FL

June 17: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

June 18: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheater, GA

June 20: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

June 22: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

June 23: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

June 25: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX **

* Not provided with a day to remember

** No code orange