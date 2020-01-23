Slipknot at the O2 Arena in London – setlist, stage time and support act

Slipknot recently launched the British part of their We Are Not Your Kind world tour.

The group will bring the tour to the O2 Arena in London on January 25.

It was in support of their sixth album of the same name that reached number one on the UK Albums Chart, becoming their first to do so since 2001.

In addition to their UK tour, they also recently announced that they will bring KNOTFEST to the UK for the first time in 2020, which will take place at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes alongside acts of support.

Their current arena tour is heading to Newcastle, Manchester and Glasgow before he arrives in London, which should give fans a sense of what to expect.

You can find below the stage times, the expected setlist, information on the act of support and how to get tickets.

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, limited tickets are still available at ticketmaster.co.uk.

If you’re looking for standing tickets or a specific seating section, you can get fan-to-fan resale tickets from Twickets here.

They are likely to be picked up quickly, but you can set up an alert on your email or phone to be notified when tickets are listed and you can buy them as soon as possible.

Log in or sign up for Twickets here.

Alternatively, the group will be featured at Milton Keynes The National Bowl on August 22 as part of the very first UK edition of KNOTFEST and tickets are available at ticketmaster.co.uk.

What are the stage times?

These are the stage times for their show at 3Arena in Dublin, which should be similar to those of the O2 Arena.

Doors: 6 p.m.

Behemoth: 7:30 p.m. to be confirmed

Slipknot: 9 p.m. to be confirmed

We will update the schedules once confirmed by the O2.

What is the setlist?

Slipknot participates in the We Are Not Your Kind world tour

According to setlist.fm, this was the setlist played during their opening tour show in Dublin, so fans can expect to hear similar tunes during their show in London:

Unsullied

Disaster

Eeyore

Nero Forte

Before I forget

New abortion

psychosocial

Solway Firth

Vermilion

Birth of the cruel

Wait and bleed

Without eyes

All the life

Duality

Bis:

(Sic)

People = Shit

Play video

Surfacing

Who is the act of support?

The group will be supported by the Polish extreme metal group Behemoth.

Since their debut, they have released 11 studio albums as well as a number of EPs.

The group has already been banned from performing in their native Poland, as well as being listed as a group that promotes Satanism.

Tour dates

January 16 – Manchester Arena

January 17 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

January 18 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

January 20 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

January 21 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

January 22 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

January 24 – Birmingham Arena

January 25 – London, O2 Arena

August 22 – The National Bowl, Milton Keynes

