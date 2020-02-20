[slipknot-expose-1st-knotfest-at-sea-lineup]

In November past 12 months, Slipknot declared the to start with details about their inaugural Knotfest At Sea cruise.

Knotfest At Sea will set sail from Barcelona in Spain on August 10, pay a visit to Naples in Italy, and return to port on August 14, with Slipknot confirmed to play two sets onboard the ship.

And nowadays, the 1st eight artists who will be signing up for Corey Taylor and co. have been introduced, and they are Anthrax, Behemoth, Devildriver, Sevendust, Skindred, Ho99o9, Bigger Electric power and Rest Token, with more to be introduced in due study course.

Behemoth frontman Nergal claims: “Maggots and Legions! Our momentous tour with Slipknot will come to an conclude in a couple days and it is been our most important in Europe to date! But I’m beyond enthusiastic that our comradeship with Slipknot ain’t more than yet… for we’re teaming up with them once more for Knotfest At Sea! We look ahead to feasting yet again this summertime!”

Devildriver vocalist Dez Fafara adds: “DevilDriver is very honoured to be questioned to play the 1st Knotfest At Sea cruise! We are not able to hold out to sail the substantial seas jointly with Slipknot and this killer lineup of bands. So elevate the cranium and crossbones and get ready for a celebration at sea.”

And that is not all, as nowadays some of the onboard experiences have been announced.

Not only will there be a Q&A with customers of Slipknot, but Sid Wilson will host a DJ/MC established and Mick Thomson will get aspect in a signing session.

There will also be a Slipknot Whiskey Tasting And Discussion with Clown, a drum workshop with Jay Weinberg and a bass clinic with VMan, a solo overall performance from Corey Taylor, even though Slipknot memorabilia showcasing their career from the previous 20 several years will be on exhibit in the course of the ship.

Tickets for Knotfest At Sea are on sale now from the formal web page.

Slipknot’s European tour will occur to an close in Helsinki on February 24, with the band then viewing Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines, prior to their Knotfest Roadshow tour throughout North America throughout May well and June with A Day To Keep in mind, Underoath and Code Orange.

Slipknot will return to Europe in excess of the summertime for Knotfest United kingdom at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes.

(Impression credit: Slipknot/Knotfest)

Slipknot: We Are Not Your Kind



Slipknot’s new album We Are Not Your Form was produced by means of Roadrunner Information in 2019. The follow-up to .5: The Grey Chapter features the guide single Unsainted.Perspective Offer