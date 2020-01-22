Slipknot, Halestorm, Alter Bridge, Anthrax and more confirmed for Rocklahoma 2020

Organizers of the Rocklahoma festival have revealed the list artists who will play at the event this year.

This year marks the festival’s 14th anniversary and will take place at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma – just outside of Tulsa – on May 22-24.

This year Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Staind, Papa Roach, Halestorm, Anthrax, I Prevail, Alter Bridge, The Pretty Reckless, Motionless In White, Body Count, Hollywood Undead, Hellyeah and Badflower will be released.

They are accompanied during the Memorial Day weekend by The Hu, Jelly Roll, Bad Wolves, Dirty Honey, All That Remains, Jinjer, Warrant, Brass Against, Bones UK, Knocked Loose, John 5 And The Creatures, Butcher Babies, Van Ashes to New, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Diamante, Goodbye June and BulletBoys.

And if that wasn’t enough music, the organizers today also confirmed that Liliac, Color Of Chaos, East Side Gamblers, Budderside, Paralandra, Hericane Alice, Travis Bond, Fist Of Rage, Outlaw Devils, 90lb Wrench, Severmind, Love Sick Radio , Mind Of Fury, Jessikill, Straight Six, The Rumors and Chaotic Resemblance also play sets over the three phases of the festival.

Rocklahoma producer Mike DuCharme says: “Rocklahoma festival is pride, culture and community! Our fans grew up here and now their children follow the example.

“We share the same enthusiasm and vision and have worked hard to ensure that there was something for everyone.

“We are delighted that Slipknot has their first festival performance, surrounded by various recurring fan favorites including Five Finger Death Punch, Staind and Papa Roach, plus a few who have contributed to building the history of the event such as Anthrax, Halestorm and Warrant.

“Fans can expect further improvements to the site and experience in 2020. Get ready to rock because this year promises to be a long weekend party again!”

Tickets for Rocklahoma 2020 are available from Friday around 10 o’clock CT via the festival website.