Slipknot live at O2, London – review and photos

“How many people saw us at the Astoria?” Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor asks before a surprising crowd of the sold-out O2 fans shout back. Many of them were only a wink in 1999, and only a fraction of them would have fit in the sadly long-lost London venue.

“That could be nonsense,” he replies. “The first time we played here was at the Astoria, and when you ask people, there appeared to be 150,000 people at that gig. This is horse shit. This place was only for a damn 300. However, the legend of this show brought us here. Because you fucking believe in us so much that we’re here in this damn arena 20 years later. You have no idea what that means for us. “

Of the few who were actually there in December 1999, one has to wonder how many of them thought it likely that the horror show circus they were seeing on this sacred stage would take over the Millennium Dome in two decades later would fill the whole city. or that the cult to which they belonged would become a worldwide religion and culture. Here we are in what Taylor calls the masked “homecoming” threat.

Over the years, the “Knot” has succeeded where many rock bands have failed – without losing intensity, rising to arenas and festival headline slots and hosting a spectacle without relying on tricks. The nine are still sneaking onto the stage and stamping on the floor as if they were plunging into war, flanked by “New Guy” (A.K.A. “Tortilla Man”) and his ecstatic acrobatics. You don’t know where to look during the 90 minutes, but there is blissful abandonment in all directions.

The carnage that comes with the five songs that they radiate from their 1999 debut cannot even be contained in such a Rieso dome. The mass and wild pit that breaks out during ‘Eyeless’ will not be forgotten so quickly, and all of these ‘maggots’ were more than willing to sign Taylor’s request on ‘Wait And Bleed’ to sing as you do wrote it ”. “Duality” from “Vol.3” and “All Hope Is Gone” highlight “Psychosocial” country as a classic of a band with institutional status, but the cuts from the masterpiece “We Are Not Your Kind” from 2019 really show which Slipknot is still capable of: creating work that is original but challenging and dark but affirmative. On stage, “Unsainted” and “Nero Forte” become more advanced beasts. It is no wonder that this was their first number one in 17 years and the album gave them a real sense of universal esteem.

Just look at the makeup of the crowd. They’re not all metalheads, but they’re not tourists either. The audience is a cross-section of ages and cultures that just love losing their shit to a band that is still at its peak. It was a real moment. This was Slipknot, where it belongs – celebrate with as many people as possible, among thousands who can now say: “I was there” and really mean it.

Slipknot’s setlist was:

Unholy

disaster Piece

Eeyore

Nero Forte

Before I forget

New abortion

psychosocial

Solway Firth

vermilion

Birth of the Cruel

Wait and bleed

eyeless

Everything from life

duality

addition:

(Sic)

People = shit

Pop up

