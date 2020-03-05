slipknot-postpone-asia-tour-adhering-to-coronavirus-outbreak

Slipknot have postponed their forthcoming Asia tour following the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus.

The band were due to complete a established of dates in Asia — which include two Knotfest dates in Tokyo, Japan — in between March 20-29.

Slipknot have now verified that they are postponing the dates “in mild of world health concerns” adhering to the outbreak of coronavirus.

“While conclusions like this are not simple, the protection and very well-currently being of the band’s admirers generally will come very first,” a assertion from the band, which you can see in total below, reads.

“Further in this circumstance, the bands and artists, crew and neighborhood workforce are also equally influenced, and as this kind of, this was the only liable choice that could be designed.”

Slipknot additional that they intend to return to Asia “very soon” so “that absolutely everyone can be ensured of the greatest working experience possible”.

You can see the impacted Slipknot dates beneath.

March



20 – Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest



21 – Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest



24 – Singapore – Singapore Rock Fest



27 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Hammersonic Competition



29 – Manila, Philippines – Amoranto Stadium

The band are the latest in a rising range of artists to have their touring options afflicted by the outbreak of coronavirus. The likes of The National, Foals and Green Working day are among individuals who have either postponed or cancelled gigs owing to the rising wellbeing disaster.

The Miami-held Extremely Tunes Festival 2020, in the meantime, is reportedly set to be cancelled about fears about coronavirus.