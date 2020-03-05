[SLIPKNOT Postpones Asian Tour, Like KNOTFEST JAPAN, Amid Coronavirus Fears]

SLIPKNOT has postponed its previously declared tour of Asia, which includes the band’s two-working day Knotfest Japan festival, since of “global wellness worries” amid the unfold of coronavirus.

Earlier tonight, SLIPKNOT produced the adhering to statement by using social media: “In light-weight of worldwide wellness concerns, SLIPKNOT have decided to postpone their upcoming Asian tour, such as Knotfest Japan.

“Whilst choices like this are not easy, the basic safety and perfectly-staying of the band’s supporters constantly will come to start with. Additionally in this circumstance, the bands and artists, crew and community staff members are also equally effected, and as these, this was the only liable determination that could be designed.

“SLIPKNOT and Knotfest will both equally return to Asia pretty quickly. And at such time that absolutely everyone can be ensured of the finest experience attainable.”

Impacted SLIPKNOT displays:

March 20 – Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan

March 21 – Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan

March 24 – Singapore – Singapore Rockfest

March 27 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Hammersonic Pageant

March 29 – Manila, Philippines – Amoranto Stadium

Other artists who have introduced modifications in display schedules, citing security concerns, contain LACUNA COIL and SONS OF APOLLO.

Coronavirus, which originated in China, has already claimed much more than three,000 lives around the world, like nine in the U.S.

South Korea has recorded a total of five,328 verified situations, the premier outbreak outside of mainland China.

