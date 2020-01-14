Slipknot shares cryptic video: what are they up to?

Slipknot has uploaded a video teaser to their social media channels and hinted that something is coming “soon”.
The abstract 42-second clip appears to show a figure fighting a weapon in slow motion, while the static-filled audio is eventually accompanied by a drum line.
There is no further news from the band, which will start their European and British tour later this evening in Dublin’s 3Arena.
Slipknot is en route to support their latest studio album We Are Not Your Kind and will be accompanied by special guests Behemoth.
Slipknot also returns to the UK on August 22 for Knotfest UK, with tickets to the “mind-expanding clash of music, art and culture” at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes, coming Thursday from 4:00 pm (Jan. 16) via Live Nation.
Fans can also access a Live Nation presale on Wednesday from 10 a.m. by signing up for “My Live Nation” on the website.
soon.
Slipknot: 2020 UK and European tour
January 14: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland
January 16: Manchester Arena, United Kingdom
January 17: Newcastle Utilita Arena, United Kingdom
January 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro, United Kingdom
January 20: Sheffield Flydsa Arena, United Kingdom
January 21: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, United Kingdom
January 22: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, United Kingdom
January 24: Birmingham Arena, United Kingdom
January 25: London The O2, UK
January 28: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, the Netherlands
January 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
January 30: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
February 1: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
February 2: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France
February 4: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary
February 6: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland
February 8: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany
February 9: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
11 February: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
12 February: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
February 14: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
February 16: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany
February 17: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
February 18: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany
February 20: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
February 21: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
February 22: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
February 24: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland