[SLIPKNOT To Be Joined By ANTHRAX, BEHEMOTH, DEVILDRIVER, SEVENDUST And Far more At First-At any time KNOTFEST AT SEA]

Knotfest At Sea, the inaugural cruise function from the songs and way of living phenomenon Knotfest, made by the steel band SLIPKNOT, has these days announced the 1st bands that will be joining the lineup when the cruise sets sail from Barcelona on August 10. As perfectly as two headline sets from SLIPKNOT, the cruise will function a killer lineup of performances from ANTHRAX, BEHEMOTH, DEVILDRIVER, SEVENDUST, SKINDRED, HO99O9, Greater Energy and Slumber TOKEN, with much more to be declared.

Rooms on this historic voyage are currently on sale from KnotfestAtSea.com with flexible payment solutions accessible. Supporters that attend the cruise will not only enjoy a monster lineup of the greatest large bands the earth has to offer you, but will also have accessibility to an array of special on-board encounters. These contain:

A reside Q&A with members of SLIPKNOT

A Sid DJ/MC set

A SLIPKNOT Whiskey Tasting & Dialogue with Clown (minimal potential)

A signing with Mick Thomson (confined capability)

A drum workshop with Jay Weinberg

A bass clinic with VMan

20 years of SLIPKNOT memorabilia showcased throughout the ship

Talking on signing up for the initial-at any time Knotfest At Sea, BEHEMOTH frontman Nergal suggests: “Maggots and Legions! Our momentous tour with SLIPKNOT comes to an finish in a few times and it truly is been our most significant in Europe to date! But I’m further than energized that our comradeship with SLIPKNOT ain’t above yet… for we are teaming up with them all over again for Knotfest At Sea! We search forward to feasting once again this summer season!”

DEVILDRIVER frontman Dez Fafara provides: “DEVILDRIVER is extremely honored to be asked to participate in the very first KnotFest At Sea cruise! We are unable to wait to sail the high seas collectively with SLIPKNOT and this killer lineup of bands. So increase the Cranium & Crossbones and put together for a bash at sea.”

The Knotfest manufacturer continues to extend all around the world, with landmark events held in the U.S., Japan, Mexico and Colombia, as perfectly as 2019’s debut collaboration with French vacation spot festival Hellfest for Knotfest Satisfies Hellfest. In added new territory for 2020, the first-at any time Knotfest Uk will consider position at The Nationwide Bowl, Milton Keynes on August 22. The celebration will be headlined by SLIPKNOT, with a lineup continue to to be declared.