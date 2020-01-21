Slipknot to record intimate set for the Rock Show of BBC Radio 1

Slipknot has announced that they will record a studio session for the Rock Show of BBC Radio 1 with Daniel P Carter.

The intimate session will take place next Sunday (January 26) in London and only 25 pairs of tickets are available. They are available through the BBC, with the chance to catch them tonight until 9:59 pm (January 21).

Winners will then be notified on January 23.

The show comes the day after the Slipknot show in the O2 of the city – the last stop on their UK tour in support of We Are Not Your Kind. The band then travels to Amsterdam for their remaining shows on the European mainland.

Earlier this week, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor told the Irish Times why he decided to quit social media six months ago and said, “It brings out the worst in people. It’s social mania. It is ridiculous.”

The heavyweights of Iowa have recently released a short film entitled Pollution based on the video for Nero Forte and directed by Shawn “Clown” Crahan.

Slipknot returns to the UK on August 22 for Knotfest UK at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes for a “mind-expanding clash of music, art and culture.”

Slipknot: 2020 UK and European tour

January 21: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, United Kingdom

January 22: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, United Kingdom

January 24: Birmingham Arena, United Kingdom

January 25: London The O2, UK

January 28: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, the Netherlands

January 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

January 30: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

February 1: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

February 2: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

February 4: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

February 6: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

February 8: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany

February 9: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

11 February: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

12 February: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

February 14: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

February 16: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

February 17: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

18 February: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

February 20: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

February 21: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

February 22: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

February 24: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland