Slipknot: ‘Unmasked: All Out Life’ Documentary Now Obtainable In Total For World-wide Viewers

BBC Radio 1‘s SLIPKNOT documentary “Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Everyday living”, which was earlier only available on Radio 1‘s channel on iPlayer, has now been uploaded to YouTube and can be seen in its entirety beneath.

“Slipknot Unmasked: All Out Lifestyle” is described as “a exceptional and intriguing perception into the job and controversies of just one of the most thriving and contentious heavy steel bands of all time: SLIPKNOT. The movie brings together new interviews, backstage accessibility and an distinctive are living session from the nine-piece group, undertaking six occupation-defining tracks at the legendary Maida Vale Studios in entrance of an intimate viewers. The 6 tracks, one particular from each of the band’s albums, transport the team, acknowledged by lots of as just one of the most intense stay acts ever, from their normal arena-sized shows to a uniquely intimate and intensive placing. The movie highlights the group’s phenomenal 25-yr occupation, revealing how one of the most relentless and extreme-sounding groups at any time have struggled with drink, medication, depression and the death of a band member, topped the charts, outsold their friends and picked up a Grammy together the way, even though being as bold, fearless and exhilarating as ever.”

Last thirty day period, SLIPKNOT postponed its previously declared tour of Asia, like the band’s two-working day Knotfest Japan pageant, due to the fact of “world-wide health and fitness issues” amid the unfold of coronavirus.

SLIPKNOT invested the final 12 months touring in support of its newest album, “We Are Not Your Type”, which arrived out in August. The disc offered 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its to start with 7 days of launch to land at place No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Furthermore, the album designed an effect all over the world with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Eire, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as very well as Top 5 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.

“We Are Not Your Form”‘s gross sales in the U.S. had been boosted by a live performance ticket/album sale redemption give with SLIPKNOT‘s summer months 2019 tour.



