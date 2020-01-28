Slipknot’s Clown talks unreleased Look outside your window material

Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan has talked about the unreleased material of the band Look Outside Your Window and says it will be released “in this album cycle”.

Crahan, Jim Root, Corey Taylor and Sid Wilson settled in a separate studio to record Look Outside Your Window during the recording sessions for 2008, All Hope Is Gone, where they put down the value of an album.

Crahan told Metal Hammer in 2018 that they had performed “a large music collection”, with Taylor telling SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation last August that the material was “experimental” and “super melodic.”

And filmed in a new interview with NME when Slipknot launched their number 9 Iowa American Whiskey in the UK, Crahan was asked when fans could expect the music to be released.

He answers: “Looking outside your window is a very unique piece of art in itself, so it is a bit timeless in my opinion. And so I try not to worry too much about it. It feels like I have waited so long until it is right, and it just never was. We would release it early in this cycle, but this has priority and it is not meant to be confused.

“It’s just a piece of the puzzle. It is not supposed to be watered down or put on the market. It really is a piece of imagination that people may not need.

“So hopefully somewhere in this cycle. It was planned for Christmas. I just stop asking because I don’t want it to interfere. And especially because of what it is. It needs its own space. “

He adds: “And we enjoy enjoying this album, and we don’t have an ego for that. We’re not trying to make that company or whatever – it’s really just beautiful art that we want to share in the right way.

“So it will be at some point in this album cycle. And like everything we do now, it just comes out, and people won’t even know it. It will just be this thing that happens. However, I look forward to that. I think people will really enjoy it. “

Slipknot is currently touring Europe to support their latest studio album We Are Not Your Kind.

They will return to the UK on August 22 for Knotfest UK at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes for a “mind-expanding clash of music, art and culture.”

The band played the weekend at The O2 in London: here are 13 things we learned during the headline show.

Slipknot: 2020 UK and European tour

January 28: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, the Netherlands

January 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

January 30: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

February 1: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

February 2: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

February 4: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

February 6: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

February 8: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany

February 9: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

11 February: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

12 February: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

February 14: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

February 16: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

February 17: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

18 February: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

February 20: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

February 21: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

February 22: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

February 24: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland