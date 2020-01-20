Slipknot's Corey Taylor: I've been away from social media for six months ... and it's great

Corey Taylor reports that he has run out of social media for six months and says the experience was “brilliant.”

The front man of Slipknot and Stone Sour spoke to the Irish Times when asked why he decided to abandon his accounts, while the vocalist said that someone else now has his online presence for him.

Taylor says: “I’ve been out of social media for six months. It was brilliant. I don’t miss it at all. This is what it’s about. I had to go back and read the news again. I read the news every day.

“It is not as if I am not aware of everything, but now I do not get bad reactions to news reports. I am not plagued by a lot of memes in response to a news story here or there.

“Now I get the story myself and I can form my own opinion. I can talk about it personally. I can’t tell you how tired I am of people who are angry about something. Those are all news stories now. It’s anyone who’s looking for a reason to be angry. I’m tired of people getting angry. “

Asked if his mental health improved after he removed himself from the constant talk on social media, Taylor replies: “Absolutely. There was a couple of years that I was dealing with some mess at the end of my last marriage.

It brings out the worst in people. It’s social mania. It is ridiculous

Corey Taylor

“The consequences of that marriage had forced me to dig up a place on social media where people wanted me to feel better because it was bad in my house. I was really nestled in social media for a while to the point where, when I came to the air, I had come to the point that people on social media were my true friends and not my true friends.

“It was because my real life had become so unhappy. When I got out of that situation, I looked at where I had gone for a long time. It took me a long time to free myself from it and now, a year ago, I made the switch. “

Taylor adds: “I have someone who manages my social media for me and that’s all it should be.

“From social media, from my point of view, you don’t know who is trying to talk to you, who they are and what they want from you. If you don’t pay them attention, they will turn you on.

“I have therefore had to deal with serious shit. It is called cybertrolling. In many ways it is really stalking. It’s the dark side of fame that people don’t want to talk about.

“It’s everyone, from me to Chrissy Teigen. It really comes down to it being a pile of dogs. If you don’t give them the right kind of answer, they will come after you in the dirtiest ways and create different accounts under different names .

“That is enough for me to never go to social media again. It brings out the worst in people. It’s social mania. It is ridiculous.”

Slipknot is currently underway in the UK – part of the band’s European tour to support their album We Are Not Your Kind 2019.

Last week, Iowa’s heavyweights released a short film entitled Pollution, based on the video for Nero Forte and directed by Shawn “Clown” Crahan.

