Slipknot’s Corey Taylor joins forces with horror teacher Tom Savini for shocking behavior

Slipknot’s pioneer, Corey Taylor, has made another big step on his journey to making a horror movie. After jumping through the huge hurdles of ending a script and securing funding, Taylor made the regular decision to work with the legend of practical results, Tom Savini.

Savini is best known for his makeup and special effects work for the iconic zombie movie, Dawn of the Dead. His talents shocked the audience when the film was released in 1978, winning the World Award nominee for Best Special Effects. He will eventually win this award for his work on 1985’s Day of the Dead.

Corey Taylor is a man who knows the horror

As a Slipknot singer, Taylor is familiar with horror images. The disturbing masks worn by the band members are amplified by the high energy scenes on stage. Music videos and album art that complete the band image can be described euphemistically as “disturbing”.

The whole aesthetic of the band completely overlaps with that of fragile psychological horror films.

There are countless myths surrounding Taylor and the rest of the band that are odes to harm. Many fans of the band, also known as the “Maggots”, tell happy stories of how Taylor beat Marilyn Manson in a fierce chicken game.

In these same circles, you will hear them describe with great devotion how the band would feed the tobacco from a jar containing a rotting crow and scrape their masks before taking the stage. You know, to get to the right head.

These jokes often take center stage and obscure the fact that Taylor has experienced some of the darkest depths of humanity. The singer struggled with alcoholism and suicidal ideation as well as struggles.

The triumph that transcends these sorrows cannot be overestimated. Everyone processes things differently, and Taylor did so by taking this darkness and turning it into art.

While not a prerequisite for experiencing severe emotional distress to create an effective horror movie, it does mean that we could have more money than just the shock value.

Taylor and Savini – a race to hell

The collaboration between Taylor and Savini is an exciting prospect for horror fans. Savini’s history as a pioneer and leader in makeup and film results, especially in the kind of horror, implies that Taylor’s work will have mostly practical results. CGI has a way of reducing the value of special effects.

What is on screen, while beautiful, may feel less tangible when a movie is heavily CGI dependent. Practical results are especially effective when it comes to horror. There’s just something worrying about capturing what looks and feels like real blood in the movie.

This film will not be the first time Taylor and Savini have worked together. In 2019, Taylor called Savini’s services to create a new mask. The masks worn by the band play an important role in their art and branding, so it went for the best.

The pairing of the two talents was facilitated by Savini’s right-hand man Jason Baker.

So far, most of the information we have obtained about the film comes from Baker. He said in an interview that he had read the script and while he could not be found in the details, “the script is completely unofficial”. Well, we would certainly hope so.

Terror and Metal Go Hand-in-Hand

While artists tend to experiment with different media, jumping from music to film can be daunting. This gap has been successfully bridged in the past, most notably by Rob Zombie’s heavy metal image. Zombi is a well-known horror fan and has had success with his films focusing on the Firefly family. He has also directed a remake of the disturbing classic, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Zombie’s success is a big sign for Taylor to show that this transition can be successful. He may also have been inspired by his compatriot, Shawn Crahan, who has done much of his own film work. In addition to directing some of Slipknot’s music videos and documentaries, Crahan has directed his own feature film, Downe Officer.

Crahan was a key part of the band’s image development and is a fantastic source for Taylor’s new endeavor. Taylor was excited about this work for a while and did it in various interviews. We are thrilled to see his passion come to life and are eagerly awaiting the final product.

With Savini handling the special effects, we should be in for a shocking treatment.