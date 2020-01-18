Slipknot’s Corey Taylor offers streaming services for low-paid royalties

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has tendered streaming services to pay “less than a cent” in royalties.

In a new interview, the front man sought exploitative royalties and revealed how little the band received.

“You get paid less than pennies,” he told the Irish Times. “In the United States, they passed the Music Modernization Act 2018, but an appeal is filed. I hope it will be put down. “

He also said that YouTube paid the least of the music streaming platforms. “A million streams on YouTube are 0.04 percent of a penny,” he said. “You get $ 400 on a million streams and that’s just that I do shit math in my head.

“People cannot make a living from it, and there aren’t many people who get these numbers. Most of it goes to the record label anyway. The streaming services are not willing to pay for the talents who write the songs and make the music , and yet they’re sitting on billions of dollars.

“They buy whole blocks and then take over the floors there and still don’t want to pay the people who made the money for them. It’s crazy. It’s difficult in many ways. Something has to change. I don’t know what it is becomes. “

Taylor also said that some of his friends who were in popular bands had to retire because they couldn’t make good money from streaming.

“If the streaming systems online paid more for how paying on the radio paid off, people could make a living,” he said. “I’ve had friends of mine who have had to retire and they’re popular bands because they can’t make a living.” Mid-card bands and lower, it’s hard for them. It’s almost worth playing in the local pub and doing the door shops. You make more money with it than with an album. Labels don’t take the same risks, but they take up the lion’s share of the money because of the way they are set up. ‘

He added: “Until the artist is paid fairly, it will be a constant bloody struggle. I saw that years ago. I have no problem with streaming. I have a problem with how these streaming services are kidding the artist, and I say that until the day I die. ‘

Slipknot are currently on UK and European tour, the remaining dates in the UK are as follows:

January

17 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

18 – Glasgow, the SSE Hydro

20 – Sheffield, Flydsa Arena

21 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

22 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

24 – Birmingham, Birmingham Arena

25 – London, the O2

Watch the band kick off on the first night of the tour in Dublin.

