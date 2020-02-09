Slipknot’s Corey Taylor reveals the bands that are “the future” of metal

Slipknots Corey Taylor revealed in a new interview who he thinks the “future” of metal music will be.

Speaking to Mary Ann Hobbs about BBC 6 Music, Taylor said that Code Orange, Knocked Loose, Ho99o9 were his tips for the future of metal.

Taylor said to Hobbs, “I think the underground will always be healthy. Most of the trendsetters, the newest artists, come here.

“Whether it’s bands like Knocked Loose or … there is this fantastic band called Ho99o9 that is like Hip Hop, Metal, Hardcore: They play in so many genres and they’re so good.”

Taylor also considered which bands had also impressed him in the past ten years. “Well, obviously Rival Sons is right there. Royal Blood is a great rock act. Your music has something visceral that is really, really good.

“If you want to deal with the darker things, Code Orange is fantastic. Knocked Loose: Your new album is sick, oh my god! I mean, if you need music for a training session, this is the album you created. Your new one is just crazy; it’s incredible. And this band … I’m not sure anyone heard of … Slipknot. “

Slipknot recently returned to London’s O2 Arena, where they delivered a cross-career set.

NME gave the gig five stars and described the show as “a real moment; This was Slipknot, where it belongs – celebrate with as many people as possible, among thousands who can now say “I was there” and I mean it. “

Slipknot’s clown and Tortilla Man recently announced to NME that they plan to release an album of unheard material later this year.