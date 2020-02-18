[slipknot’s-“crazy”-tortilla-gentleman-scarred-his-facial-area-by-smashing-his-head-into-drum-kit]

Corey Taylor claims new Slipknot member, affectionately know as Tortilla Man, has introduced fresh new power into the band – and has recalled the second when the percussionist hurt himself onstage.

Taylor was not long ago speaking with Rock Antenne as the band continue to tour across Europe in support of their 2019 album We Are Not Your Variety.

Asked if unpredictable points still come about onstage, Taylor replies: “You have to be mindful of the new guy – new person will get nuts. He almost got docked some revenue due to the fact he almost broke Jay Weinberg’s drums the other night.

“He’s the fly in the ointment, he’s the pube in the Coke. Each time I turn all-around, he’s executing a thing odd, so I commenced chasing him just to make certain I’m holding track of his behavior.

“Honestly, that electrical power is dope – it is truly superior. He’s so into it that it reminds me to be into it. Following this many many years, you can get out there and the audience is definitely going to invigorate you, but you can come across by yourself kind of, I really don’t want to say ‘going by means of the motions,’ but it is almost automated – like muscle memory.

“Then this man comes out of nowhere and he’s hanging on people. I was, like, ‘Oh, yeah, that is fucking Slipknot, dude!’ It gets truly unusual.”

Taylor provides: “He’s fucking his face up, which I feel is amusing. He’s acquired a large scar proper in the center of his forehead now since he smashed his head into the drums and slash it open up.

“He was bleeding during the demonstrate, so he experienced to pull the mask off and they’re bandaging him up. He looked like he’s just been to war – and now he’s acquired a scar in the center of his forehead.

“It appears to be like a coin slot: ‘Somebody place a quarter in the new man, we have received to begin the demonstrate!’”

Tortilla Guy is extensively thought to be Michael Pfaff, a bandmate of Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan in Dirty Very little Rabbits.

Slipknot’s European tour will arrive to an close in Helsinki on February 24, with the band then visiting Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines, prior to their Knotfest Roadshow tour throughout North America throughout Might and June with A Day To Don’t forget, Underoath and Code Orange.

Slipknot will return to Europe in excess of the summer season for Knotfest British isles at The Nationwide Bowl in Milton Keynes and Knotfest At Sea.

