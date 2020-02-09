Slipknot’s Mick Thomson loves making Death Metal bands accessible to a wider audience

SLIPKNOT guitarist Mick Thomson was interviewed by Andertons Music Co. before the band’s concert on January 25th at the O2 Arena in London, England. You can now see the chat below.

Speaking of the differences between a tour like SLIPKNOT‘s current European run and the first tours the band did two decades ago Thomson said: “The first couple of tours, you fight for everything – eating, sleeping. It is only very difficult when you start, especially with lots of people. You only get so much money and it must be that you do not find yourself eating well don’t have their own hotel room. They share a shower that is all pubs. Life is much more comfortable – there is no struggle. But the struggle is not forgotten. We still do what we do with passion. So it is still there – it’s just not so uncomfortable for the rest of the day. “

Asked how fast it was afterwards SLIPKNOT started the band playing audience sizes like the one in O2, Thomson replied, “Festivals. Our first thing we ever did was Ozzfest in ’99. We were the second stage; We shot, so we didn’t play in the same place every day. I don’t know what the biggest crowd would have been there. But I know the total number of people there was pretty big. I don’t know if that (BLACK) SABBATH‘s original last tour. But with SABBATH It was pretty big.

“Festivals are great because it’s not for you – it’s for everyone,” he said. “So when you start your own show, it really starts to feel like ‘Holy shit! Look what we did.’ Because two bands are playing tonight (before) SLIPKNOT) and not 43 on three levels. “

Mick also spoke about the motivation for SLIPKNOT to start my own festival. Launched in 2012 node hard was played all over the world and played in the states as well as in Mexico, Japan and Colombia. Artists like Deftones. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH. PAPA ROACH and BRING ME THE HORIZON have played node hard in the past.

“I think it’s great for fans and it’s great for bands.” Mick said. “We can put a lot of different bands that we would like to tour on something that we couldn’t normally just get someone out of. We often try to get recognition for some great bands that do just that.” I’m always very happy when we get more underground and death metal stuff that I would like to introduce to a wider audience. I know I have guitar lessons I’ll play some things for them, or they’ll take a cassette home, or something, and they’re like ‘Holy shit! It is brutal. ‘I wonder, “Of course it is.” I love trying to do everything I can to make people known for bands we love. This helps. We can put on some cool bands. “

Earlier this month, SLIPKNOT announced the 2020 edition of “Knotfest Road Show” Tour produced by Live nation, There are special guests A DAY TO REMEMBER. UNDER OAT and CODE ORANGE,

Last years “Knotfest Road Show” saw SLIPKNOT Play in front of the biggest US viewers in their history and meet over 30 cities in North America all summer. This year, “Knotfest Road Show” 2020 begins in Syracuse, New York on May 30 and reaches 15 more cities before culminating in The Woodlands, Texas on June 25.

SLIPKNOT continues his tour in support of his latest album, “We are not your kind”that came out last August.



