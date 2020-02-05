Slipknot’s Tortilla Man has finally been exposed

The identity of Slipknot’s mysterious percussionist Tortilla Man is apparently confirmed.

Online detectives have previously suggested that Tortilla Man is Michael Pfaff, a bandmate of Slipknot’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan in Dirty Little Rabbits.

Now a series of photos from a cave in Slovenia seems to confirm Tortilla Man is Pfaff.

Crahan, drummer Jay Weinberg and a man who appears to be Pfaff, were photographed in the Postojna cave. The photos appear on the Facebook page of the cave, along with an image of the signatures of Crahan, Weinberg and Pfaff.

The mysterious musician – branded as “Tortilla Man” by fans – was brought into the line-up after Chris Fehn’s departure, with some even speculating that he was Shawn “Clown” Crahan’s son Simon – although that was later denied.

Internet detectives then suggested that Tortilla was Man Pfaff, allegedly introduced to Crahan by Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

Slipknot has announced that they will be touring North America this summer at the Knotfest Roadshow.

During the 17-day run, Slipknot takes to the road with A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange. The Roadshow starts on May 30 in Syracuse, New York and ends on June 25 in The Woodlands, Texas.

Tickets and VIP packages can be purchased on February 7 at 10 a.m. View the full list of dates below.

May 30: St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater Syracuse in Lakeview, NY *

May 31: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

June 2: New York Madison Square Garden, NY **

June 4: Quebec City Center Videotron, QC

June 5: Montreal Center Bell, QC June 6: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

June 8: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

June 10: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

June 12: Memphis FedExForum, TN

June 14: Orlando Amway Center, FL

June 15: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheater, FL

June 17: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

June 18: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheater, GA

June 20: Birmingham Oak Mountain Amphitheater, AL

June 22: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

June 23: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

25 Jun: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX **

* Not with A Day To Remember ** Not with Code Orange