[slough-stabbing:-emergency-expert-services-rush-to-scene-immediately-after-‘teenager-knifed-in-street’]

A teenager has been stabbed on a Slough avenue, according to studies from the scene.

The incident is believed to have happened on Shackleton Highway and a police cordon is in place, reports the Each day Star.

Footage taken from close by home demonstrates various law enforcement autos in attendance and at least ten police officers. The road seems to have been cordoned off.

It also exhibits what seems to be a person lying in the avenue, possibly donning or lined by a yellow large-vis jacket.

A nearby shop assistant said: “It was a teenage boy, someone attacked him outdoors my store at about 4pm.

“There is nonetheless hundreds of law enforcement in all places. It was horrible, I hope he’s okay”.

