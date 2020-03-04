[slovak-election-winner-seeks-speedy-offer-on-new-federal-government]



FILE Picture: Igor Matovic, leader of The Everyday Persons and Independent Personalities (OLaNO), arrives to show up at a televised discussion soon after the country’s parliamentary election in Bratislava, Slovakia March one, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

March four, 2020

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) – Slovakia’s Standard Persons (OLANO) get together, winner of a parliamentary election, will goal to type a broad 4-party coalition as quickly as feasible to secure a governing majority, its leader Igor Matovic said on Wednesday.

“I will check out (to form the governing administration) as before long as feasible,” Matovic stated right after President Zuzana Caputova officially requested him to kind the following govt.

“Maybe I will be astonished myself that it goes faster (than predicted). Now I have an official document and … we (may perhaps) have a deal in the night. Or it may perhaps just take a week or two.”

(Reporting by Tomas Mrva, writing by Jason Hovet Enhancing by Kevin Liffey)