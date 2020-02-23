[slovak-pm-pellegrini-cancels-agenda-because-of-to-illness]



FILE Photo: Peter Pellegrini, election chief of Smer bash gestures as he attends a televised discussion in advance of the country’s parliamentary election in Bratislava, Slovakia, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini canceled his agenda because of sudden disease, his business office said on Sunday, just 1 7 days forward of a parliamentary election in which his social gathering may drop power.

Pellegrini was owing to surface in a televised discussion afterwards on Sunday with leaders of all other parties getting element in the European Union member country’s Feb. 29 vote.

“Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini was hospitalized yesterday evening due to acute higher respiratory tract an infection accompanied with significant temperature. Due to his condition, he is cancelling his entire plan temporarily,” Pellegrini’s business office said in a assertion.

Remaining feeling polls final 7 days showed a group of 5 to six opposition parties ranging from progressives to conservatives might try out to sign up for forces to oust Pellegrini’s Smer from electricity, with anti-graft motion Everyday Men and women and Unbiased Personalities (OLANO) closing in on Smer.

