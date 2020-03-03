[slovak-president-to-talk-to-olano-social-gathering-to-type-government-just-after-election-earn]



FILE Image: Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova is pictured immediately after casting her vote through the country’s parliamentary election, in Pezinok, Slovakia February 29, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny

March 3, 2020

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) – Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova will on Wednesday request Igor Matovic, chief of the anti-graft Regular Folks celebration (OLANO), to lead talks on forming a govt.

OLANO won a countrywide election on Sunday

Caputova satisfied with the heads of Matovic’s possible coalition events on Tuesday. “They expressed readiness to go on talks with the OLANO leader on the creation of a new govt,” she claimed on Facebook following the conferences.

