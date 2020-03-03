[slovenian-parliament-confirms-jansa-as-pm-designate]



FILE Photograph: Slovenian politician Janez Jansa speaks in the course of the EPP congress in Arena Zagreb hall in Zagreb, Croatia, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) – Slovenia’s parliament elected Janez Jansa as primary minister on Tuesday, handing a third mandate to a middle-right leader who ideas to decentralize the condition and struggle pink tape.

Jansa will take more than after his cabinet is confirmed, predicted afterwards this thirty day period. He will change center-still left Primary Minister Marjan Sarec, who resigned in January.

(Reporting by Marja Novak Modifying by Mark Heinrich)