[sluggish-ballot-rely-causes-severe-worry]

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Tuesday night, right after polls shut, it seemed effects didn’t look for various hours and continue to lagging. Some have had enough of the disorganized office environment and want anything to alter.

The elections business office has been anything but dull.

Drama contains the untimely departure of an election official just two months back, missing social gathering endorsements for assembly and congressional candidates, and sample ballots remaining sent out soon after absentee ballots.

Now, criticism on the speed of election night and slow election outcomes.

Numbers were being currently being posted shortly immediately after polls shut at eight pm, but then there have been no updates for a number of several hours.

Now, Television-17s political annalists are hoping this mess of an election will spark the county to rework what’s going on at election headquarters.

In accordance to election headquarters, they worked through the night time. they acquired their remaining ballots from Ridgecrest close to 1-thirty in the morning, and the last employee did not depart the business right until 4 a.m.

We arrived at out to Mary Bedard who claims updating consequence numbers was regular, approximately each individual two hour, and that it can end the entire process for up to a fifty percent hour although we run the update, delaying the procedure even afterwards into the night time. it is unclear if the slow tempo had anything to do with a staffing scarcity. Also the elections office environment will not have unprocessed ballot estimates till Thursday. Remaining final results could consider up to 30 days.