[sluggish-juventus-slump-to-surprise-defeat-at-lyon]

Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo reacts right after missing a opportunity against Lyon February 26, 2020. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Feb 27 — Juventus’s hopes of reaching the Champions League final eight experienced a blow when the two-instances European Cup winners slumped to a 1- defeat in their last-16 first leg at Olympique Lyonnais yesterday.

Midfielder Lucas Tousart scored the only aim in the opening half to give Lyon, who are bidding to access the quarter-finals for the initial time due to the fact 2010, a deserved gain.

Serie A leaders Juventus lacked top quality, with Cristiano Ronaldo almost never having into scoring positions, and they will require to enhance in the return leg on March 17 if they are to development.

About two,700 Juventus enthusiasts travelled from Piedmont, a location neighbouring the coronavirus-hit Lombardy, as the sport went forward as prepared even with issue in excess of the virus.

Immediately after a cagey get started, Lyon made a distinct possibility when Karl Toko-Ekambi’s header at the in the vicinity of publish from Houssem Aouar’s corner hit the crossbar.

Aouar then burst into the region and delivered a cutback that Tousart put into the top rated corner from near range to place the French facet forward right after 31 minutes.

Juve ended up at the time down to 10 gentlemen as Mathias De Ligt was getting procedure for blood on his head right after being accidentally stamped on by group mate Alex Sandro.

The readers threatened by Ronaldo but the Portuguese shot just wide at the finish of a counter-attack as Juve appeared limited on self esteem.

The Italian aspect increased the pressure following the interval as Lyon attempted to sit again and hope to damage Maurizio Sarri’s team on the break.

Paulo Dybala went near for Juve with a volley, substitute Gonzalo Higuain wasted a few of possibilities and Dybala experienced a aim dominated out for offside as Lyon held firm. — Reuters