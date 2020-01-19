SM artists show their support for Taeyeon of the generation of girls at his concert

Several Taeyeon label comrades showed their support for the singer during her concert in Seoul this weekend!

On January 19, Girls’s Generation Taeyeon hosted the third and final show of their solo concert “The Unseen” at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul.

After the show, SM Entertainment shared several photos of Taeyeon posing with teammate Yuri, Doyoung of NCT and Key of SHINee, and Yeri of Red Velvet!

(? #TAEYEON & #YURI) # 태연 콘서트 ‘TAEYEON CONCERT – THE INVISOR’ ‘의 마지막 공연 을 응원 하러 온 # 소녀 시대 # 유리!

3 일간 의 콘서트 함께 해주신 여러분 모두 진심 으로 감사 드립니다? #THE_UNSEEN #SMTOWN #SMmakesIT #MAKEsIT pic.twitter.com/0ctLPX9dDl

– SMTOWN (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) January 19, 2020

(? #TAEYEON & #DOYOUNG & #KEY) # 태연 콘서트 ‘TAEYEON CONCERT – INVISOR’ ‘의 마지막 공연 을 응원 하러 온 #NCT # 도영 과 #SHINee # 키!

3 일간 의 콘서트 함께 해주신 여러분 모두 진심 으로 감사 드립니다? #THE_UNSEEN #SMTOWN #SMmakesIT #MAKEsIT pic.twitter.com/X34ZWE02TB

– SMTOWN (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) January 19, 2020

(? #TAEYEON & #YERI) # 태연 콘서트 ‘TAEYEON CONCERT – THE INVISOR’ ‘의 마지막 공연 을 응원 하러 온 #RedVelvet # 예리!

3 일간 의 콘서트 함께 해주신 여러분 모두 진심 으로 감사 드립니다? #THE_UNSEEN #SMTOWN #SMmakesIT #MAKEsIT pic.twitter.com/6cgvcS6FRZ

– SMTOWN (@SMTOWNGLOBAL) January 19, 2020

Other members of Girls’ Generation, WayV, Lee Soo Man and other celebrities were also present during the first two nights of Taeyeon’s solo concert.

