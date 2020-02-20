[sm-releases-formal-statement-regarding-chen-and-exo’s-long-run-pursuits]

EXO’s company has produced a statement relating to the group’s existing situation and long term options.

On February 20, SM Leisure shared the pursuing statement:

Howdy. This is SM Entertainment.

This is a assertion regarding the stance of EXO members and the company relating to the long term direction of EXO’s pursuits.

As EXO’s administration agency, we have prioritized the members’ viewpoints relating to significant matters which include the course of the workforce and members’ activities.

In advance of formally asserting the relationship of member Chen, there was dialogue exchanged with the EXO members. As considerably as the EXO associates have all professional the suffering of associates leaving, they expressed their intention that they want to carry on together as they have right up until now. The agency also respected this viewpoint of the users, and there will be no adjustments in EXO’s member [lineup].

In addition, there are associates who have navy enlistment approaching forward, so it was planned considering the fact that last year for EXO’s pursuits this year to be centered on solo and unit actions. The members’ pursuits will be discovered a single by one particular.

The EXO associates will proceed to advertise in a variety of strategies as EXO, solo artists, and units, and they will repay the really like of supporters.

We will also provide our total help in every single way possible for even further growth of EXO and the users.

Thank you.