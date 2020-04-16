NEW YORK >> Government lending program for small businesses on hold.

The Small Business Administration said today that it has reached the $ 349 billion borrowing limit for the program, after approving nearly 1.7 million loans.

Thousands of small business owners whose loans have not yet been processed must now wait for Congress to approve a Trump administration request for an additional $ 250 billion for the program. Lawmakers were worried about extending the program as it stands now, or adding provisions that would, among other things, help minority businesses. It is unclear when an agreement could be reached that would allow loan approval to continue.

Business owners staying around the corner became more worried after hearing the program was on hold.

“Ugh. I’m starting to stress a bit,” said Greg Corey, who applied when the program launched April 3. He last heard from his bank on Saturday. Corey, owner of Porchlight, an Atlanta-based advertising and marketing firm, has been cutting costs and working for freelancers so he can keep paying his staff at 10.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and SBA head Jovita Carranza on Wednesday asked Congress to approve more money. Meanwhile, thousands of businesses are still applying, hoping to get loans when Congress approves an extension to the program.

The battle in Congress over the extension is along party lines. Republicans are amping up the political pressure in hopes of getting a relatively narrow-draw infusion of $ 250 billion in funding into the program, but Democrats themselves are looking to add funding for hospitals and state and local governments.

Action on Capitol Hill is complicated by the cofounder of the Capitol passing for pro forma sessions that require unanimous agreement in order for any advanced legislation. The sums are unlike anything that has happened under conditions that require such unanimous consent – a wholly unprecedented situation that has crept up the power dynamics inside the Capitol.

Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California are also seeking to add provisions that would, among other things, help minority businesses.

A Senate session this afternoon is likely to not make any progress, which means business payroll programs won’t get funding until next week at the earliest.

The most likely outcome, if there was a successful outcome, would be a relatively narrow bill involving more hospital funding and perhaps testing.