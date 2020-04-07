Small businesses in India are trying to pay their wages for the Cronor virus

According to estimates by the Indian Center for Economic Monitoring, a private think tank based in Mumbai, India’s unemployment rate rose from 7.2 percent this week to 10.4 percent in early February.

Reuters New Delhi

latest update: April 7, 2020, 7:05 PM IST

Hundreds of thousands of small Indian workers who are hungry, have either postponed their workers ‘wages this month or reduced their workers’ wages, say artisans and union leaders amid a 21-day shutdown across the country. , To control the spread of the virus virus.

The Indian Manufacturers’ Association (AIMO) – an industrial entity that makes up about 100,000 small producers – said more than two-thirds of its members had difficulty paying their salaries on Tuesday, the usual day to pay their monthly salaries.

K.E. “We don’t have the budget to pay wages,” he said. Former IAEA President Raghunatan, who runs the solar panel manufacturing unit in the southern Indian city of Chennai.

“Our first priority is to pay bills for electricity, rent, bank loans and social security benefits for employees,” he said.

Federal and state governments and state-owned companies owe more than $ 66 billion to small businesses, the government told parliament last month.

Convictions across India, which ended on April 14, have involved millions of migrant workers without any other source of income. And officials have warned that some states may increase locks by increasing coronavirus cases.

India has so far recorded more than 4,200 coronavirus cases, killing 114 people.

Unemployment is rising

In addition to delays in payments, India’s exports have been affected by the epidemic, and companies have faced more than 50% cancellation of orders. Those are small jobs. .

Lifestyle products such as carpets, handicrafts and clothing are among the most affected, he said.

According to government estimates, small businesses make up about a quarter of India’s $ 2.9 trillion economy and employ more than 500 million workers.

Amarjeet Kaur, secretary general of the National Congress of Trade Unions of All India, estimates that more than 5 million workers have suffered partial or complete loss of wages.

Even workers who were able to access some government aid this week were delayed by banks.

On Tuesday, more than 100 people, mostly women, were out of the 500-rupee subsidy line ($ 6.60) outside the National Bank of Punjab branch in Agra, which was granted by the government during the siege.

“I need this to feed my children,” said worker Jian Dewey. “Better than nothing.”