‘Small details’: Thiem says the breakthrough of the Big Three is not far away Sports

Austria’s Dominic Thiem returns on February 14, 2020 at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. – AFP pic

MELBOURNE, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Dominic Thiem said there were only “little details” between him and the “Big Three” of tennis and he was convinced that a breakthrough was imminent after he finished Sunday’s Australian Open final against Novak Djokovic lost.

The brave Austrian celebrated his best tournament so far in Melbourne Park and prevailed against four seeds with Rafael Nadal.

After two sets in front of him, he looked around for a first Grand Slam title, but the seasoned Serbian star made a brave comeback that left him empty-handed after losing the last two French Opens to Nadal.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old was encouraged to see how close he and others, particularly Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, are now to challenging the all-conquering Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer.

“I think it’s just small details. In the last two finals – US Open and here – it was really tight. It could have gone either way for Daniil at the US Open (against Nadal) and for me here,” said he and referred to Medvedev’s five with Nadal in Flushing Meadows.

“All you need is a little luck, little details here and there.”

“Maybe I’ll sit here as the winner when I’ve converted the breakpoint in the fourth set.” It just takes hard work, ”he added.

“I and the other young players definitely have the potential to win a slam.”

Thiem had his first final at Melbourne Park twelve months ago and is rightly considered one of the most dangerous players on the tour.

He is extremely fit and is considered one of the fastest movers on the court. His one-handed backhand ensures a lot of spin and a powerful forehand.

While slower clay was always his favorite surface, last year’s victory over Federer in the Indian Wells final was a turning point for the Austrian on hard courts.

He said he took a lot from the Australian Open.

“I had no easy matches, especially from the start. He beat Rafa in over four hours (in the last eight) and two days later against Sascha (Zverev),” he said.

“Incredibly intense, tight game. Then two days later again against Novak, who won the most titles here and played again at a very high level.

“I am very aware and sure that I can now play for a full Grand Slam at a very high level … that makes me very confident for the next big tournaments that are coming up.” – AFP