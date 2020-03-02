Small family dog survives being shot in home invasion

By
Nellie McDonald
-
small-family-dog-survives-being-shot-in-home-invasion

by: CNN

Posted:
/ Updated:

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CNN) — A family pet may have saved a young girl’s life when the dog went after a pair of robbers who broke into their home and threatened to shoot the girl.

Two-year-old Starla has the bullet wounds to prove her new guard dog status.

“She got shot in her front leg and back leg,” Starla’s owner Dion Ewing said.

Ewing said it all went down Tuesday just before 3 p.m., when Ewing’s niece was home alone with Starla.

Ewing has a front door camera on her home.

“My niece got an alert on her phone about somebody approaching,” she said.

Ewing’s young niece watched as two men began forcing their way in.

“The other partner turned around and started kicking it from the back and he kicked it about two times and then the back came open. The door came over,” Ewing said.

Once inside, the men reportedly fired two shots at Starla, which is when Ewing’s niece made her escape through the garage.

Even after being shot, Ewing said Starla chased the gunmen throughout the house.

The two men eventually jumped in their car and sped away.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

CSX closes St Pete road for emergency repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled

Wendy’s officially joins breakfast game

Thumbnail for the video titled

Gov. Desantis discussing 2 positive Bay area Coronavirus tests

Thumbnail for the video titled

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

Officials respond to 2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled

2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled

31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled

Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week

Thumbnail for the video titled

41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school

Thumbnail for the video titled

3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled