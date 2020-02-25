small-plane-will-make-crisis-landing-at-torrance-airport,-putting-2-parked-aircraft

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) — The pilot of a solitary-engine plane built an emergency landing at Torrance Municipal Airport on Tuesday, putting two parked plane on the tarmac, officers stated.

The pilot of the Ercoupe 415-C was accomplishing contact-and-go maneuvers at the time of the incident, stated Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Pacific Division.

The airplane collided with a Piper PA28 and a Cessna 206, both of those of which were unoccupied, Gregor explained.

The disorders of the two men and women onboard the Ercoupe were being not right away identified.

The result in of the crash is beneath investigation.

