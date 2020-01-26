Small weddings – less stress, less $$, but still Instagram worthy

Large SUVs, McMansions and the term “bigger is better” are all things that used to mean you were living your best life. Now consumers are shifting to the opposite end of that spectrum, including those who want to make the difference.

Small weddings (aka microweddings) are a growing trend for couples who want to have their special day with fewer worries and spend less money (think of $ 2,000 to $ 3,000) at a time when annual reports such as those from The Knot indicate that the national average costs a wedding costs $ 33,931. The smaller ideal also comes at a time when families take less of the bill for the big day and the debts of student loans violate marriage dreams and goals. The small wedding limits the number of people present. The average wedding in the US has 126 guests, according to the WeddingWire 2019 Newlywed Report.

Sonali Lamba, co-founder of Brideside, a five-year bridal and bridal wedding company in Chicago, believes that couples who choose to simplify the wedding process with small weddings is a trend that will continue to grow.

“I think what is so fascinating about this small wedding trend is that it is indeed about the budget, but it is also about prioritizing intimacy and personalization and I think this speaks to me more about what women are looking for and less about it save money, “Lamba said. “Brides and grooms do not necessarily want to offer less experience for their guests, they just want to deliver it to fewer people and still give priority to their lifestyle.”

Bristol Echeverria, owner and lead planner of Chicago-based Sustainable Soirees, will add small ceremonies to her wedding options this summer. Her company focuses on couples who want to have an experience that is intentional and that has little impact on the environment. Small weddings for her business means a maximum of 30 people.

“If you have fewer people, you will inherently just have a cheaper wedding, but that doesn’t mean it has to be boring,” she said. “If you have the money to do it, you can assign it to great entertainment or just really great food that doesn’t have to be traditional surf and turf dinners. There are so many things to do with a high concept; you can still offer this really cool experience to the guests you invite. “

Sarah Toulouse confirms that about 80% to 90% of the events at her River West location are Creativo Loft microweddings, which are limited to 30 people. She and her husband, wedding photographers, changed the location operators and say that what used to be a day when the couple’s parents ran the show in banquet halls and a place of worship has turned into a day where religion is not central.

“They have their own say; they do what they want to do,” she said. “There has been a shift. I will not say there has been … more people do it smaller because they want to be more economical or they want it want to have fun, only a smaller size. “

Zingerman’s Cornman Farms in Dexter, Mich., Have just started offering small wedding packages this fall. Couples can book all-inclusive wedding packages that range from $ 1,750 to $ 2,150. Touted “as simple as the courthouse, but a big step in style,” the packages include a rental period of 1½ hours from a designed location, a wedding coordinator, a ceremony for up to 10 guests (including the couple) and an officiant, a photographer, a bouquet and boutonniere, a wine toast, a small wedding cake, a visit to farm animals and an individualized wedding reminder.

Cassie Schroeder and Jason Grove of Bristol, Ind., Have their wedding in Zingerman on February 1. The couple met at their workplace a few years ago. This is the second marriage for both, the couple had a big marriage their first time and this time wanted less stress.

“We went through a year with plans and try to make everyone happy. We just didn’t want to do that this time, “said Grove. “A small wedding was perfect for us because the most important thing for us in a wedding is that moment in the ceremony where you celebrate each other’s love. All the bells and whistles just add stress and deprive us of the attention and what we celebrate. We get the setting that we want, without stress, at low costs – it was just the perfect thing for us. ”

Grove said the final cost for their wedding is less than $ 3,000.

“We just want it to be simple and not stressful,” he added. “There is so much stress in everyday life. We wanted this to be something fun and enjoyable.”

“A microwedding is essentially designed for couples who want the simplicity and affordability of a wedding in a courthouse, but want something that is beautiful and Instagram-worthy,” says Jamie Gray, marketing and communications manager at Zingerman.