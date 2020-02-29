smaller-aircraft-from-idaho-can-make-emergency-landing-at-mineta-san-jose-airport,-all-runways-open-after-partial-closure

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A little airplane carrying 4 men and women from Idaho Falls, Idaho, has produced a successful unexpected emergency landing at Mineta San Jose Airport just after reporting mechanical problems on Friday. No accidents have been noted.

SKY7 video clip shows the tiny aircraft flying reduced, the plane producing a landing, and the passengers going for walks off the airplane.

The pilot claimed owning mechanical challenges and experienced been in the air for about 45 minutes.

Officials stated the aircraft has been heading back again and forth from SJC and Reid-Hillview Airport, burning off gas about San Jose.

Crews have been on the scene to enable with the crisis landing attempts.

All runways have reopened right after a partial closure, in accordance to airport officials. They say some delays are envisioned by way of the evening as airline operations catch-up.

Back again IN Motion: Runway 30L has re-opened and our airfield is now again to whole operation adhering to the aircraft incident and emergency response previously today. We anticipate some delays by way of the evening as airline functions capture-up. #SJCUpdates pic.twitter.com/SmwmltKUAb — Mineta San Jose International Airport (@FlySJC) February 28, 2020

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this creating tale.